Bhubaneshwar reported two clashes at the BJB (Autonomous) College and Maharshi College of Natural Law between students of their respective institutes over trivial issues, according to The New Indian Express. At BJB College, two groups of students from the Department of Business Administration had a scuffle with each other over a cake-cutting incident that took place two days back.



Prof Gulam Moinuddin Khan, Principal of the institute, said that the incident took place two days back when a student's birthday was celebrated at the department and a cake was brought by a few of his classmates but a heated argument broke out with the photo used as a decorative element on the cake and hence, it led to a clash.



Following the clash, one group detained three members of the other group in the department. However, one of them managed to escape from the room and informed the Badagada police. The police rushed to the spot and rescued the other two and brought the situation under control.



The principal further informed that they are trying to neutralise the issue by initiating peaceful talk amongst the groups with the presence of the faculty teachers. He added that if the students refuse to budge, an inquiry committee will be called today, Wednesday, July 5, to look into the incident, he added.



Maharshi College

At Maharshi College, two groups of Plus II second-year students fought with each other because of personal enmity, leaving one injured. The two groups of students had clashed a few days back and on Tuesday, July 4, while entering the college, were involved in a fight again.



Principal of the college, Prof Manju Patnaik, said that although the groups were temporarily pacified, a group of students was outside the campus waiting to attack the other group but the situation was controlled with the intervention of the police.



Till reports last came in, the students who were outside the campus had been detained at Saheed Nagar police station. IIC Manoj Kumar informed that all of them are minors and their parents have been called for discussion.