The case of the death of 17-year-old EK Suhail near his college in Manjunathanagar, Bengaluru was solved with the arrest of eight people which included seven minors. Suhail, as II PU (Pre-University) Commerce student (Class XII) was a resident of Mahaganapathinagar. He was attacked on Monday, June 3 at around 2.30 pm and passed away around 4 pm, as per The New Indian Express.



An officer who was part of the investigation said that out of the eight accused, only one is a major and the rest all are minors. During a freshers' party on July 1 at their college, a fight broke out between the victim and one of the accused. The victim was upset after the accused had stamped his feet while dancing and Suhail had allegedly assaulted the accused and humiliated him in front of the other students and this is what led to the spat.



The accused then ganged up with a few students from other colleges and hatched a plot to kill Suhail. The plan was carried out on Monday, July 3 as the previous day was a Sunday and the college was closed. That afternoon, they waited outside the college for Suhail to leave. When he came out, two bike-borne assailants attacked him just 50 metres from the college and fled the scene.



According to sources, Laxman Nimbargi, DCP (West) said that, "The fight during the freshers' party in college resulted in the murder. The accused hatched a plot and attacked the victim outside the college."



Yogesh was remanded in judicial custody while the other seven minors were sent to a state boys' home. The police registered a case of murder and are investigating.