The Delhi Police nabbed a student yesterday, Tuesday, July 4, for allegedly being involved in rigging the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The impersonator is a first-year Radiology student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, according to PTI reports.

Sanju Yadav, who is another student of the same college, was arrested after a month when he was found impersonating another NEET candidate as per police sources.



The student, Yadav, was arrested in May after his biometrics did not match that of the original candidate which raised suspicion. Even his ID card and official documents, including his Aadhaar card, were found to be forged, a police official said.



After rigorous questioning, Yadav revealed that Naresh Bishnoi, another second-year student at the college, coaxed him to appear in the medical entrance exam impersonating a candidate in lieu of a huge sum of money that was offered by him, the official said.



According to the police, Bishnoi allegedly took a hefty sum of around rupees six lakh per candidate and ran a racket. He has also been arrested, the police said. Further investigation in the case is underway and more arrests are likely to be made, they added.