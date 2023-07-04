A section of academics of West Bengal on Monday, July 3, voiced concern over the current state of affairs in several universities and called upon the state government and Raj Bhavan to amicably resolve the impasse in the interest of the students and guardians.

Pro-VC of Kalyani University, Prof Goutam Paul, said the WB College and University Administration Rules 2019 envisage that communication from the office of the governor to the VC or vice-versa should be routed through the higher education department.



The current state of affairs in many of the universities in West Bengal have perturbed a section of academics. They have been voicing their concern over the current state of affairs in several universities and called upon the state government and Raj Bhavan to resolve the impasse in the interest of the future of the students and the better functioning of these institutions.



Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, recently appointed senior teachers to look after the affairs of 13 state-run universities.



Professors speak

Jadavpur University Professor Omprakash Mishra, who is also a former VC of North Bengal University, said, "It is unfortunate that none of these varsities have even interim VCs as the hon'ble Chancellor has authorised some senior professors to exercise the power and function of VCs in 13 universities" and this has been contested by the state higher education department, he added.



He also stated that it is unclear when the search committee would be formed for the appointment of these VCs of 31 varsities in West Bengal.



Association's standpoint

WBCUTA (West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association) President Subhoday Dasgupta, claimed that the process of recruiting permanent VCs has been stalled in the past decade and VCs are not being appointed as per UGC regulations in state varsities any more.

He said a joint movement by all "fraternal university teacher bodies" will be launched soon as the functioning of state universities has been affected, as two constitutional bodies (the government and the Raj Bhavan) seem to be in conflict.



Flashback

After the expiration of the post of the VCs in these varsities, the governor's office in early June issued a list appointing interim VCs in these 11 varsities. The Education Minister, Bratya Basu said that the decision is "unilateral" and violates the law. He had also urged the professors appointed as interim VCs not to take charge as asked by the governor creating an unprecedented situation.