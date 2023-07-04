The mass transfer of government teachers by the Telangana State Government has created quite a stir. On Monday, July 3, the Telangana High Court's Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, questioned the Additional Advocate General (AAG) of Telangana, J. Ramchander Rao, regarding the case.



The AAG also informed the court that the education department's operations have been stalled due to the court's stay orders on teachers' transfers issued on March 7, 2023. In response to requests from teachers' unions representing various government schools, the state government was compelled to reconsider these transfers that took place without any deliberation.



During the previous hearing, the government counsel had requested an expedited hearing of the batch of writ petitions by mentioning the approaching general elections and the indispensable role of teachers in election duties. Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, after considering the AAG's explanation, questioned the state government's decision to carry out mass transfers of teachers. The Chief Justice also expressed his concern about the paralysis of work in the education department due to the stay of the transfer of the teachers.



The Telangana Teachers Regulation of Transfers Rules 2023, formulated by Government Order 5 which was dated January 25, 2023, was challenged by the government teachers, employed in various government schools. The challenge impacts the transfers and the adjournment of the court on the matter until July 11, 2023 has further impacted the process.