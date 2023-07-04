A first-year intermediate student of Narayana Junior College in Pati village of Patancheru mandal attempted suicide by jumping from the top of the hostel building of the institute. This happened on Monday, July 3. The student has been identified as Ram Pranith, who is a resident of Singaraikonda village located in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

As a result of jumping from the top of the hostel building, the student is suffering from serious injuries which include a broken leg. Ram Pranith was rushed to Patancheru government hospital and then he was transferred to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

As per the information passed on by the police, the parents of Ram Pranith had admitted him to the hostel recently. The initial police reports state that the student had displayed his reluctance to stay at the hostel and study there hence, there is speculation that this might have triggered his suicide attempt.

As per sources, the condition of the student is now stable.

Student suicide in Delhi

In Delhi, a Class IX student jumped from a building at Dwarka Sector-16 and the suicide note she left behind stated that she was apprehensive about studying. The letter also stated details of the 14-year-old's suicidal thoughts, stated a report in PTI.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666