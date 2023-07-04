Vadapatla Murali, a 50-year-old Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist, allegedly misbehaved with students of a college on Monday, July 3 and the Nuzvid rural police have registered a case against him as a result, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The 50-year-old is a bus attendant of a college bus, as reported.

As per the police, on Saturday, June 30, at Gopavaram village of Musunuru mandal, Vadapatla Murali started misbehaving with college girl students by touching them in an inappropriate way after they alighted the college bus so that they could head home.

It was reported by The New Indian Express that after the TDP activist misbehaved with the girl students, the latter promptly informed their parents who proceeded to halt the bust at Gopavaram village. The parents also demanded an explanation for his inappropriate behaviour. But things changed after that.

"Murali attacked the parents and fled from the scene. Based on complaints from the students and parents, a case has been registered and an investigation is on. During our verification, it came to our notice that there were some other cases filed against Murali in the past," informed the police, as stated in the report by The New Indian Express.