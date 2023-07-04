Group picture of awardees with chief guest | (Pic: Express)

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Summit and Awards (TANHESA), presented by FICCI and The New Indian Express, conducted its resplendent award ceremony on June 21, Wednesday. The ceremony which commenced at 9 am, concluded at 6 pm and took place at the majestic Hotel ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

Here's the list of all the awardees.



Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr SP Thiyagarajan

Best Engineering Institute: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Award received by Prof Manu Santbanam, Dean - Industry Consultancy, IIT Madras

Best State University - Engineering: Anna University

Award received by Dr R Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University

Best State University - Law: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University

Award received by Prof (Dr) NS Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor

Best Private Engineering College - ROTN: KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology, Arasur, Tamil Nadu

Award received by Dr Akila M, Principal with Prof Venugopal

Best Science & Technology University: SRM Institute of Science and Technology

Award received by Venkata Sastry, Director of Career Centre

Best Medical & Research Institute: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Award received by Dr Uma Sekar, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Insitute of Higher Education and Research along with Dr K Balaji Singh, Dean

Best Dental College: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Award received by Dr Sheeja Varghese, Registrar (Academics)

Best Multi-Stream University: Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research Institute

Award received by Dr Sendhil Kumar, Director - Admissions

Best Architecture & Technology Institute: Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute University

Award received by Prof Dr CB Palanivelu, Registrar with Dr V Cyril Raj, Dean (E &T)

Best Pharmacy College: VELS Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (Vistas), Chennai

Award received by Dr Shanmuga Sundaram, Dean, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Best Private Engineering College - Chennai: KCG College of Technology

Award received by Dr Annie Jacob, Director

Best Arts & Science College: Hindustan College of Arts & Science

Award received by Dr Susan Verghese, Founder-Chairperson, Hindustan Group of Institutions

Best Music College: KM Music Conservatory

Award received by Fathima Ragiq, Director

Best Arts & Science College (Women) - ROTN: Vivekanandha College of Arts and Sciences for Women (Autonomous), Tiruchengode

Award received by Dr P Baby Shakila, Principal

Best Aviation Training Academy: REMO International College

Award received by Dr Rithik Balaji, Principal with R Deepha, Chairperson - Remo Group of Institutions

Best NEET Coaching Academy: Velammal IIT/NEET Academy

Award received by Uma Maheswar Rao, Senior Principal, Velammal IIT/ NEET academy

Best Incubation Centre: Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council (CIIC), Chennai

Award received by Dr Nisha, Dr N.Raja Hussain, Registrar and M Parvez Alam, Executive Director

Best Fashion Design College & Most Promising Design College: DOT School of Design

Award received by AR R Raammnath, Founder and Chairman

Best Edtech Solution Provider for Higher Education 2023:Anthology

Vivek Iyer, Vice-President – Sales for India

Top Affiliated Private Engineering College - (Under BB+ Category): Sree Sastha Institute of Engineering and Technology Award received by Kartheekeyan J, Chairman

Pride of Tamil Nadu - Special honour

Prabanjan J, All-India NEET UG topper