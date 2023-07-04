Published: 04th July 2023
Tamil Nadu Higher Education Summit and Awards (TANHESA): List of award winners
This time the theme of the TANHESA award function is “Educating Tomorrow’s India"
The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Summit and Awards (TANHESA), presented by FICCI and The New Indian Express, conducted its resplendent award ceremony on June 21, Wednesday. The ceremony which commenced at 9 am, concluded at 6 pm and took place at the majestic Hotel ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.
Here's the list of all the awardees.
Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr SP Thiyagarajan
Best Engineering Institute: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Award received by Prof Manu Santbanam, Dean - Industry Consultancy, IIT Madras
Best State University - Engineering: Anna University
Award received by Dr R Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University
Best State University - Law: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University
Award received by Prof (Dr) NS Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor
Best Private Engineering College - ROTN: KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology, Arasur, Tamil Nadu
Award received by Dr Akila M, Principal with Prof Venugopal
Best Science & Technology University: SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Award received by Venkata Sastry, Director of Career Centre
Best Medical & Research Institute: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Award received by Dr Uma Sekar, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Insitute of Higher Education and Research along with Dr K Balaji Singh, Dean
Best Dental College: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Award received by Dr Sheeja Varghese, Registrar (Academics)
Best Multi-Stream University: Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research Institute
Award received by Dr Sendhil Kumar, Director - Admissions
Best Architecture & Technology Institute: Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute University
Award received by Prof Dr CB Palanivelu, Registrar with Dr V Cyril Raj, Dean (E &T)
Best Pharmacy College: VELS Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (Vistas), Chennai
Award received by Dr Shanmuga Sundaram, Dean, Pharmaceutical Sciences
Best Private Engineering College - Chennai: KCG College of Technology
Award received by Dr Annie Jacob, Director
Best Arts & Science College: Hindustan College of Arts & Science
Award received by Dr Susan Verghese, Founder-Chairperson, Hindustan Group of Institutions
Best Music College: KM Music Conservatory
Award received by Fathima Ragiq, Director
Best Arts & Science College (Women) - ROTN: Vivekanandha College of Arts and Sciences for Women (Autonomous), Tiruchengode
Award received by Dr P Baby Shakila, Principal
Best Aviation Training Academy: REMO International College
Award received by Dr Rithik Balaji, Principal with R Deepha, Chairperson - Remo Group of Institutions
Best NEET Coaching Academy: Velammal IIT/NEET Academy
Award received by Uma Maheswar Rao, Senior Principal, Velammal IIT/ NEET academy
Best Incubation Centre: Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council (CIIC), Chennai
Award received by Dr Nisha, Dr N.Raja Hussain, Registrar and M Parvez Alam, Executive Director
Best Fashion Design College & Most Promising Design College: DOT School of Design
Award received by AR R Raammnath, Founder and Chairman
Best Edtech Solution Provider for Higher Education 2023:Anthology
Vivek Iyer, Vice-President – Sales for India
Top Affiliated Private Engineering College - (Under BB+ Category): Sree Sastha Institute of Engineering and Technology Award received by Kartheekeyan J, Chairman
Pride of Tamil Nadu - Special honour
Prabanjan J, All-India NEET UG topper