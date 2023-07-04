The Indian Navy is going to conduct an international quiz for children studying in Classes IX to XII. The G20 THINQ aims to provide the young minds of the country with an opportunity to experience the Indian Navy with a sense of pride and patriotism towards the noble job.

The event would comprise engaging quizzing rounds, the top 16 teams from different schools will be competing against each other in the semi-finals in an all-sponsored trip to Mumbai. Thereafter, eight teams would qualify for the finals. The semi-finals and finals of the national round will be held at Gateway of India in Mumbai in mid-November 23. Next, the top four teams from each semi-final will qualify for the National Finals, as per The New Indian Express.



The finals will be judged by a jury composed of a homogeneous group of service officers, academicians and professionals who would then identify three best quizzers (two main quizzers and one standby), who would form the “Indian team” for participation in the international round.



Only one team per school can register. The team can only comprise two students and a teacher who will accompany the students.



The participation and achievements of all students will be recognised and honoured with special appreciation certificates and there will be other exciting prizes to grab. Also, the participants will have the chance to interact with naval personnel in uniform and gain insights into the exciting world of naval operations onboard warships, submarines and naval aircraft.



The semi-finals and finals of the international round will be held at India Gate in New Delhi in November 2023, coinciding with the Navy Day celebrations. The details of the quiz are available on the website www.theindiannavyquiz. in