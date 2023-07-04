Recently, the Bengaluru-based IISc (Indian Institute of Science) had cancelled a discussion on the anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) that was to be led by student activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita. This has dismayed more than 500 scientists, academicians and students. They penned a letter to the institution saying that regardless of what someone's perspective is, such discussions are pertinent for a democracy to function, according to PTI.



Narwal and Kalita had participated in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In 2020, they were arrested under the UAPA for allegedly being part of a "larger conspiracy" in the Delhi riots case. They were released on bail by the Delhi High Court.



Details about the letter

This move by IISc has damaged the reputation not only nationally but also globally, the letter said. Besides students and academicians in the country, the signatories to the letter included some from foreign institutions such as Michigan State University, University of California, Cornell University, Imperial College London, University of Cambridge, Seoul National University and Princeton University. More than 100 signatories are students and postdoctoral fellows.



The letter that was addressed to IISc Director, Govindan Rangarajan read, "We believe that it is important for members of IISc to hear about Natasha and Devangana's experience and to reflect on the laws that were used to incarcerate them. Regardless of one's perspective, such discussions are crucial in a functioning democracy and IISc, as an academic institution, is ideally positioned to host them."



There was no reaction available from Rangarajan on the incident and the letter.



The discussion on "Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Prisons and the Criminal Justice System'' was scheduled on June 28 but was cancelled a day before by the IISc administration. The letter further stated that if an institution is unwilling to allow peaceful facilitation of ideas and thoughts then it is quite difficult to see how it can foster a spirit of critical inquiry that allows for scientific work. The actions of the administration reflect poorly on its "commitment to upholding academic freedom and democratic values", it read.