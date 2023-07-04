The Osmania Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA) and Osmania Alumni Association have come together to form a Joint Association, demanding a separate building for the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Hyderabad. After a meeting with Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao over the matter yesterday, July 3, the association has decided to hold off on a peaceful protest for another week.

Rising footfall at the hospital from all over Telangana has resulted in overcrowding, the doctors state. "There is a shortage of space and shortage of wards due to which, patients are suffering. Overcrowding results in the risk of spread of infection," says Dr Chintakindi Srikanth, Joint Secretary of Osmania JUDA. He adds that the building itself, being too old, is also in poor condition.

It has been a year since the doctors have been raising their voice for a new building. However, due to complications that arose in the Telangana High Court on the case, the new building could not be constructed, according to Dr Srikanth. On December 13, 2022, the court issued an order asking the government to decide on the matter. Since the government's decision was pending, the Joint Association rose to act.

Almost a week ago, a letter was submitted, demanding a new building to the Director of Medical Education. Representations to the superintendent and principal of OGH were also sent. Next, the association decided to hold a rally and peaceful protest. However, Minister Rao called for a meeting with the representatives, which came to take place at about 2.30 pm on Monday (July 3).

"The minister told that he is going to have a meeting with local representatives (MLAs, MPs) this evening and he is going to submit a final affidavit which the court has asked for within the next seven days...He expects the court to deliver the verdict within two weeks and he assured that the very next day, he will issue a GO (government order) for the construction of the new OGH building," reads a statement from the Joint Association after the meeting.

As Minister Rao assured the doctors that he would submit the affidavit within seven days, the association withheld its protest for the time being. "We will give an update on further plans regarding the issue of the new building for Osmania General Hospital after one week," says the statement.

It may be noted that Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan also made a visit to OGH on Monday. She interacted with the staff and patients, emphasising the need for the government to take immediate action for constructing a larger building.