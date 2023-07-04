In Karnataka, a road accident leads to the death of a 17-year-old who was heading to her tuition classes | (Pic: EdexLive)

On the busy Bengaluru-Tumakuru Road near Jalahalli Cross, a 17-year-old PUC (Pre-University Certificate) student was killed. She was involved in a road accident after she was dragged for about 100 metres by a private bus. She was on a two-wheeler with her father, riding a pillion, when this happened, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The driver of the private bus, which was a sleeper coach, was trying to overtake the two-wheeler and it came very close. The leg of S Disha, the 17-year-old, got caught in the bus tyre and she died because of excessive bleeding.

The PUC student was staying in Channanayakanahalli and pursuing her education from a Malleswaram college. She was being dropped by her father to tuition classes. Her father works at a bakery.

“The two-wheeler must have been very close to the bus when it was overtaking. After Disha’s leg got entangled in the bus tyre. She was dragged for a distance. Her father too sustained minor injuries. The bus has been seized and the driver arrested,” said an officer, involved in the investigation.



The Peenya traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.