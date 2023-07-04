AIIMS Delhi is witnessing protests from more than 1,100 scientists who are working on various research projects or pursuing PhD at the AIIMS. The protests are against the administration's proposal to limit the number of years one can be employed at projects at the premier medical institute, reports PTI.



According to the Society of Young Scientists (SYS), the proposed guidelines cap the number of projects a researcher can take up to two, which they alleged was the administration's way of phasing out the research employees working on various projects.



In a letter written to the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the SYS said it is not favourable for the researchers' career prospects who have decided to devote these years of their professional life not only to the scientific domain but also to the institution and while they continue to represent AIIMS-New Delhi on a global platform, the premier institution curbing their prospects feels more taxing to pursue higher education in the country



Direct quote

"It has been brought to our notice that a rule limiting the maximum number of consecutive projects any individual may join at AIIMS-New Delhi may be introduced within the next few days. With due respect, we find it imperative to convey to you that such a decision will not be positively received not only by the researchers of this institution," the letter read.



The scientists have been peacefully opposing the proposed rules but plan to intensify the agitation if their demands are not met. They took out a silent protest march on Tuesday, July 4.



"It is unprecedented and unjust to prohibit any candidate from applying to a post they are eligible for, as per the norms set by the Government of India for the said post in any institution, including AIIMS-New Delhi, regardless of how many past projects they may have been employed in," the letter read.



The letter also states that such decisions from the institutions discourages students and eggs them to abandon hopes of pursuing their choice of respectable career of their choice in the academic/scientific field



The SYS also demanded that one of its representatives be included in the major meetings before passing the final rules or policies in this regard.



"The SYS is scheduled to meet the Director, AIIMS today after the lapse of the seven days' time sought by the administration. The SYS is likely to intensify its ongoing agitation in view of the continued denial of the AIIMS administration. The step to put on hold all research recruitments till further notice is draconian and anti-research and anti-science," an SYS member said.