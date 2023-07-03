Uttar Pradesh's madrasas are going to be reformed as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will be introduced to these schools in a phased manner. Not only this, over one lakh students studying in these 558 government-aided madrasas will soon get their uniforms.



"Efforts are on to provide them the uniform in July this year," said Chairman UP state Madrasa Education Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed.



He added that efforts are being made to provide madrasa students with a sum of Rupees 1,200 in their accounts for the uniform. He also added that the madrasas are free to choose the style of the uniform.



He further said that there are over 25,000 madrasas in the state and over 16,513 are recognised by the UP Board of Madrasa Education and out of these schools, only 558 are government-aided while others are only affiliated with the Madrasa Education Board.



"Over 19 lakh students are enrolled at these recognised madrasas. Around seven lakh students are studying in around 8,500 unrecognised madrasas of the state while over one lakh students study in 558 aided madrasas of the state and they would be getting the dress."



The chairman said that the textbooks of the Basic Education Council had also been made available free of cost to the students of Classes I to VIII of aided madrasas.