Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University, on July 1, 2023, Saturday, announced its partnership with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, to train students in digital skills and improve job prospects with paths to employment. This programme will benefit 300 students every year and is part of a global skilling initiative called RiseUp with ServiceNow.

The integrated curriculum centred around training and certification programmes on the ServiceNow Platform enables students to pursue learning in a holistic way which can result in greater intellectual curiosity, enhanced problem-solving and encourage critical thinking and a higher understanding of digital skills while in the university.

The programme incorporates practical simulations, with access to the ServiceNow Application Developer learning path covering subjects such as ServiceNow Fundamentals, Scripting in ServiceNow Fundamentals, Application Developer Fundamentals and Mobile Development essentials merging text-book knowledge with practical application leading students to be certified as Certified Application Developer.

Prof (Dr) Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor, Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University said, “We always believed that industry collaborations are essential for developing research and qualified workforce, students should get an opportunity to work on pertinent technologies and problems either as interns or on design projects. We are pleased to collaborate with ServiceNow and integrate the curriculum through semester offerings, I am confident it would empower students to acquire ServiceNow platform skills, become job ready and get placed in highly coveted technical roles.”

Sumeet Mathur, Vice-President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Centre​, said “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Siksha 'O' Anusandhan University. Through this partnership, ServiceNow aims to empower students with cutting-edge industry-relevant tech skills that help create pathways to rewarding digital careers. This is strategically aligned with our global skilling programme RiseUp with ServiceNow, which aims to equip diverse communities with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in the digital age.”