From August first week onwards, coaching for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be given to government school students of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The headmasters of the government higher secondary schools have been directed to start collating the information about students for coaching this academic year onwards.

An officer from the district school education department told The New Indian Express, "Following the NEET residential training arranged by the education department with private support, as many as 167 government school students from Coimbatore have appeared in the last NEET. From this, 108 students passed in the NEET and as many as 14 students scored more the 300 marks in the NEET."

"Following it, we have also decided to conduct training this academic year. Based on it, we have planned to start the training for the students in August first week. Training will be conducted at the block level only Saturdays every week and teachers who work at government schools will be given training to students. We have planned residential training for next year in April," he said.

NEET is a competitive medical entrance examination which is conducted by the National Testing Agency.