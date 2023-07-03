Amidst the restrictions of the Taliban on women and girls' education, the Embassy of Japan in Afghanistan announced that it will provide scholarships to Afghan students in Japan at masters' and doctorate level.



In a tweet on Sunday, July 2, the Japanese embassy in Afghanistan said that Tokyo will provide academic opportunities for Afghan students in Japan starting in 2024 at the masters'-level and doctorate-level programmes. The embassy announced that the selection process will begin promptly in cooperation with the Aga Khan Foundation, stated ANI.



"The Embassy of Japan is pleased to announce a scholarship (MA & Dr course) to Afghan students who wish to explore academic opportunities in Japan from 2024. The Embassy will start the selection process in cooperation with the Aga Khan Foundation. Pls see attachment," tweeted the Japanese Embassy in Afghanistan.



The Taliban Acting Minister of Higher Education Nada Mohammad Nadim in a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan said that such a decision would increase cooperation between the two nations by providing scholarships and learning opportunities to Afghan students.



While the Taliban ban on girls from attending schools above Class VI continues to remain, the Taliban Governor for central Bamyan province, Mullah Abdullah Sarhadi, held a meeting with Okada Takashi and called for academic scholarship programmes for Afghan students. It is also reported that the Japanese scholarship scheme for Afghan students will start in 2024.