Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) is scheduled to announce the results of the IISER Aptitude Test or IAT 2023 today, July 3. Those candidates who have appeared in the exam can check it on iiseradmission.in. After the results are announced, the portal for document upload and IISER preferences will be opened between July 4 and 7. The first round of admission offers will be provided on July 12.



The entrance test for admission to five-year BS-MS programmes offered at IISERs and the four-year BS programme at IISER Bhopal was held on June 17, 2023. This year, about 34,751 candidates appeared for the test, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Multiple ways

There are multiple ways to take admission at IISERs: the State and Central Board (SCB) channel, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced channel. However, for the SCB channel, IISER conducts the IAT exam. For admission through the KVPY channel, the exam is the KVPY aptitude test.

To recall, the online registration window for IISER admission through JEE Advanced was closed on June 30.

The Government of India established IISERs at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati to integrate and promote interdisciplinary science education and research.