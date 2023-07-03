The students of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh staged a protest on Saturday, July 1, against the National Medical Council's (NMC) sudden decision to hold the National Exit Test (NExT) at "such a short notice", according to PTI reports.



The NMC had announced that NExT (National Exit Test) for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students will be held next year in two phases — NExT Step 1 and NExt Step 2 and these will be tentatively held in the months of May and November.



In the statement that they have collectively issued, it is stated that competing for a national-level examination that too on such short notice while maintaining college attendance and taking classes "is unjust and we all stand together against the decision". The protesting students of the 2019 batch said it was "a gross violation" of Section 49 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.



According to Section 49, "any student who was studying for a degree, diploma or certificate in any medical institution immediately before the commencement of this Act shall continue to study and complete his course for such degree, diploma or certificate."



It also stated that "the institution shall continue to provide instructions and examinations for such students in accordance with the syllabus and studies as existed before such commencement and such student shall be deemed to have completed his course of study under this Act and shall be awarded degree, diploma or certificate under this Act."



The ongoing protest is going to be a part of a nationwide protest that is being held between July 1 and July 7.



They said another protest will be organised in Hamirpur today, Monday, July 3.



The new test according to the NMC Act will serve as a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to other postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India.