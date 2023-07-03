As many as 174 candidates, out of which more than fifty per cent were women, have been selected for the prestigious Erasmus Mundus scholarship for the degree programmes starting in the academic year 2023-24. The fully-funded scholarship programme by the European Union will provide selected Indian students of the Erasmus Mundus 2023-2025 batch to have an opportunity to study and conduct research in at least two universities located in different European countries and obtain a joint, double or multiple degrees, as per PTI.



An event was organised by the delegation of the European Union (EU) to India on Friday, June 30, for the departing Indian students to mark this milestone.



HE Seppo Nurmi, Charge d' Affaires of the EU delegation to India and Bhutan declared that this time the number of students who have been granted the scholarship has risen since the last year and seeing the strong competition within the programme, he said that the performance of the students was quite commendable.



In 2022, 161 Indian students received the Erasmus Mundus scholarship.



"The Erasmus+ programme not only offers students state-of-the-art education opportunities and professional development, but also allows them to gain rich cultural experience and a unique opportunity to explore Europe's diversity. I wish all the students an enriching journey," they said.



Hailing from 21 states and union territories across India, the largest number of this year's Erasmus Mundus scholarship recipients come from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala. Collectively, over the next two years, Indian students will be hosted primarily in 17 different EU countries.



The first host countries for the students who fly in for the current academic year include, France (48), Italy (27), Belgium (20), Finland (11), Spain (10), United Kingdom (5), Portugal (17), The Netherlands (04), Germany (06), Sweden (02), Austria (06), Denmark (04), Ireland (02), Hungary (02), Turkey (02), Czech Republic (04), Estonia (01), Greece (01), Norway (01) and Serbia (01).



Worldwide, 2,835 students from 143 different countries have been awarded scholarships under the programme.