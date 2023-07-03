A teen from Bengaluru's Hoskote Taluk ended her life tragically after being harassed by a teacher's ward. The deceased, 16-year-old Sara was an SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) student, who was being forced into a relationship when she ended her life on Tuesday, June 20, according to The New Indian Express.



A student of a private school in Hoskote, Sara was continually harassed by Ameen, son of Khamar Taj, who was a teacher in the same school according to sources. It is also alleged that Taj had threatened Sara’s friends, who were aware that the girl was being harassed by Ameen.



On Tuesday, June 27, after a week's time of the teen's death, Sara's parents lodged a complaint with the local police station after they had learnt about their daughter's sad plight. In his complaint, Sara’s father Amjad stated, “My daughter was upset after returning from school on June 20. We assumed that she was tired. She went to her room around 6 pm and did not turn up till 7 pm. We grew suspicious and broke open the door, and found her hanging.”



Although Sara was immediately rushed to a private hospital, she lost her life on the way to the hospital. Amjad said he got to know through a relative’s daughter that Sara was upset as her teachers Nalini and Khamar Taj were treating her badly in school. They often scolded her and subjected her to corporal punishment.



The deceased's father also mentioned in the complaint that on June 20, Sara had confessed to her friends that she wouldn't live anymore and might even die. He also added that Khamar Taj’s son Ameen was harassing Sara. Police booked Khamar Taj, Ameen, Nalini and the private school management for abetment of suicide, and are investigating the matter.