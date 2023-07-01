It is the eleventh hour for those candidates who are aspiring to appear for Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation December 2023 exams. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the registration window for CA Foundation December 2023 exams today, Saturday, July 1. Candidates who have not applied yet can fill out the CA Foundation 2023 application form on the official website at icai.org, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

In this regard, the official website stated, “Candidates eligible for December, 2023 CA Foundation Examination under the Existing Scheme of Education and Training, are advised to register in the Foundation Course on or before 1st July, 2023."

Steps to apply for CA Foundation December 2023 exam:

1. Visit the official website

2. Register

3. Fill the application form

4. Pay the application fee

5. Click on submit

6. Download for future reference

CA Foundation is an entry-level examination taken by students who aspire to become Chartered Accountants. CA Foundation course has replaced the previously taken Common Proficiency Test (CPT). The test has two sections: Objective and subjective sections.

Post this exam, after clearing CA Foundation, a student becomes eligible to register for the ICAI CA Intermediate course. While preparing for the CA course, Intermediate is the first stage that equips the students with in-depth knowledge of the various aspects of Finance and Accounting.