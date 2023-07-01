Alleged forceful recital of Islamic prayers by students during Bakra Eid celebrations in a private school has triggered a controversy in the Hassan district of Karnataka. Videos of the incident, which took place in the Jnanasagara International School in Channarayapatna town, have gone viral on social media, as stated in a report by IANS.



Further, condemning the incident, Hindu activists staged a protest on Friday, June 30. Many have objected to the management’s decision of making Hindus and Christian students recite Quran verses.



As a result of this backlash, the school management today, Saturday, July 1, assured that such an incident would not be repeated in future.

Hindu activists alleged that hundreds of children were made to recite verses of the Quran on the occasion. Also, the video shows students putting up a performance in connection to the Bakra Eid festival and a teacher delivering a speech on it.

There were allegations that the students were made to offer namaz. The management has clarified that they have not forced the children to recite the Quranic verses and no 'namaz' was performed. The programme was conducted for creating harmony and integrity.

Clearing the air, the management said, "Only three children from Muslim community performed namaz while others sat closing their eyes." The teachers claimed that the programme was organised to introduce the celebration of religious festivals. "It's not only Bakra Eid, the cultural programmes would be organised on the occasion of all festivals of different religions," the management clarified.

However, Hindu organisations have called for a 'bandh' over the incident on Monday, July 3, as stated in a report by IANS.