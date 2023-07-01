All India students' council, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists launched a protest against the state government demanding bus services during school and college hours for the students. The activists held a protest near the DC's old office on Friday, June 30 and shouted slogans against the state government asking for the deployment of more buses for students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking more on this, ABVP District Convener C Dinesh Kumar said the students, especially from rural areas, are unable to attend their classes on time because of a scarcity of buses. "The Shakti scheme has added to the woes of the students as more people are travelling in KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) buses. As buses are overcrowded during school and college hours, students are unable to attend classes. Recently, a 14-year-old school girl standing on the footboard of a crowded bus died after she fell off in Haveri district," he said.

Additionally, Kumar said that the government must deploy more buses for students and should also provide free bus passes for male students similar to what the female students get. To recall, the Karnataka state government made KSRTC bus travel free for females in the state.