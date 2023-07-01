Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that learning from world-class institutions like the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad would enable the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) school principals to establish a world-class education model in their respective schools. The education minister visited IIM Ahmedabad on Friday, June 30, to interact with the principals of MCD schools, as stated in a report by ANI.

To recall, the principals have gone to IIM Ahmedabad for a unique school leadership and management training. This marks the first time in the MCD's history that school principals are being sent to IIM for training.

In this regard, she said, "The principals are the flag bearers of the education revolution and urged them to approach the training as a mission, focusing on and learning from every minute aspect over its course." Further, the principals expressed gratitude for the government's commitment to improving MCD schools during their interaction with the Minister.



Moreover, being inspired by the government's vision, the principals pledged to work hard and transform their schools into world-class institutions, contributing to the vision of education, as stated in a report by ANI.