The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release ICAI CA (Chartered Accountants) Inter, Final Result 2023 next week. The result for both the intermediate course and final course will most likely be out by July 5 or July 6, as per Committee for Members in Practice (CCM) Dhiraj Khandelwal. The results can be checked via the official site of ICAI at icai.org, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Steps to check CA Results 2023:

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org

2. On the homepage, select the link which says ICAI CA Result 2023 for Inter, Final

3. Login with the necessary details

4. Click on submit

5. Your results will appear on the screen

6. Check the results

7. Download for future reference

Taking to Twitter, CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal posted, “CA Final & Inter exam result may expected in coming week , I believe it should be 5th or 6th July. Pls wait for ICAI Notification . Happy CA Day once again..”

To recall, the Inter examination for Group 1 was conducted on May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023. Following this, the final course exam for Group 1 was conducted on May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 and Group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The intermediate and final course examination was held from 2 pm to 4 pm, 2 pm to 5 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm on different days.