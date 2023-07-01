Delhi University's School of Open Learning (DU SOL) today, Saturday, July 1 announced the opening of registration for its postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic year 2023-24. To note, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the centrally administered exam, is not required for admission in the postgraduate programmes offered by SOL, as stated in a report by PTI.

What courses does SOL offer? SOL offers six postgraduate (PG) programmes MBA, MA (Hindi), MA (History), MA (Political Science), MA (Sanskrit), and MCom. And the late date for registration is August 15, 2023. The SOL in a statement issued said, "Starting from 01st July 2023, all candidates desirous of seeking admission must register at SOL website."

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) extended the last date for fresh admission and re-registration offered in online mode for the July 2023 Session till July 15, 2023, as stated in a report by PTI.

The University of Delhi (DU) established the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), Faculty of Open Learning and Open Learning Development Centre (OLDC) under the aegis of the Campus of Open Learning/School of Open Learning, University of Delhi in 2022.