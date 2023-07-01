A fortnight after a Class XI student from a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school on Road No 7 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana, suffered from severe injuries when he was electrocuted on his school premises, the parents allege negligence of the school management and deplored its lack of interest in saving the boy who is struggling for his life in a hospital, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The victim has already undergone two surgeries. Sources revealed that the incident occurred on the day of the school's reopening. At that time, construction work was ongoing on the school premises. The student, Hasan, during the lunch break, on that fateful day, stepped out of the classroom and was playing when he inadvertently came in contact with a high-voltage 1400-volt transformer as it was unfenced. There were no warning signposts anywhere near the transformer.

Reacting to this, the boy's father said that his son was not taken care of even after suffering injuries due to electrocution. On the day of the electrocution, it was a painter who noticed the boy lying unconscious after half an hour. He was then taken to a nearby hospital on a school bus, the father added.

Moreover, it is alleged that the school management who initially promised financial assistance for the surgery, backed out later. The boy suffered major injuries and even after two surgeries, Hasan is still not out of danger, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.