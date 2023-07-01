Bharathiar University issued directions to its affiliated colleges to organise seminars monthly on the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Association of University Teachers (AUT) is against this directive. The university was urged by the association to take back the order as it was in contradiction to the state government's stand on the issue, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

“UGC - Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) at BU sent an annual planner for education activities to its affiliated colleges on June 27. Among other things, it said colleges should conduct one-day seminars on NEP once in a month,” P Thirunavakuarsu, Vice-President, AUT.

“With the state government opposing NEP, universities in the state are implementing the NEP’s direction step by step. Executing NEP at education institutions is against the government’s stand,” he said and appealed to higher education minister K Ponmudy to intervene in the issue.

On the condition of anonymity, one of the teaching staff members of a private college located on Pollachi Road shared with The New Indian Express, “This is the first time a university is directing colleges to conduct seminars regularly on NEP 2020. Already, NEP’s points are executed at the institutions.”

A university official from UGC - HRDC, on the condition of anonymity, shared, “We only shared the letter which came from the UGC to the colleges. We did not force any college to follow it. “