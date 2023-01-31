President Droupadi Murmu, on Tuesday, January 31, said the dropout rate of girls has decreased sharply, after certain steps were taken by the government, such as the construction of separate toilets and a scheme related to sanitary pads. "The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has not only increased the dignity of women, but it has also provided them a safe environment," she said.



Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, Murmu said that the central government is trying to remove all obstacles for daughters, starting from their education to their careers. "Through efforts like the construction of separate toilets for girls in government schools of the country or the scheme related to sanitary pads, the dropout rate of girls has come down sharply," she said, as per a report by PTI.

"For the first time, savings accounts have been opened for a brighter future of crores of daughters across the country under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Several important steps have also been taken for the education of girls in the new National Education Policy (NEP)," she said further.

Asserting that today's India has a government which is committed to removing every obstacle being faced by women, Murmu said that due to the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, awareness has increased in the society, and has led to a "steady increase in the number of daughters". "Recruitments in every sector, from mining to high-ranking posts in the army, have been thrown open to women," Murmu observed.

"Our daughters are now studying and training in Sainik Schools as well as military academies. It is my government which has increased the maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks," she added, as per a report by PTI.