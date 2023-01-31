Several students of Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukul School in Ramakrishnapuram in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh are undergoing treatment at a local hospital after they fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Monday, January 30. Following this, nearly 130 students were admitted to the hospital following vomiting and diarrhoea, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

About 620 students are studying at the gurukul. As per sources, a few students complained of stomach pain and nausea in the morning hours on Monday, January 30 when the health officer at the school gave them the required first aid and medicines. But the situation grew tense when several students started complaining of similar symptoms. Additionally, several students fell ill at the same time, therefore, the officials were alerted and students were shifted via autos and ambulances to the Sattenapalli area hospital.

Noting the situation, Joint collector Shyam Prasad rushed to the Sattenapalli area hospital where the students are receiving treatment, to inspect the situation. Giving more details, a Class VIII student Ramani (name changed) who was receiving treatment said that, they were served chicken curry on Sunday, January 29 afternoon and brinjal curry for dinner. Since morning, along with her, a few students have been suffering from stomach pain and nausea. But on Monday, January 30 afternoon after eating lunch, several students suffered from severe nausea, and dizziness and were admitted to the hospital, she added.

Later, Minister Ambati Rambabu and Collector Sivashankar Lotheti visited the hospital and inspected the situation. They also interacted with the students and enquired about the meals they were served. Speaking on the occasion, Ambati said that the health condition of the students is stable and they are receiving proper treatment. He urged the parents not to panic.

Similarly, Collector Sivashankar said that over 130 students are being given treatment at the hospital. Additionally, a special health camp was set up as a precautionary measure by district medical and health department officials to provide the required treatment to the students on school premises, he added.

Giving more details about the students' condition, the collector said that out of 130 students, 20 students have a fever and IV fluids was given to over 60 students, while others panicked and fell ill. Further, he also added that the situation is completely under control. Food and water samples were collected and sent to the lab for testing.

Meanwhile, to conduct a proper investigation of the incident and submit a detailed report to the collector, a five-member committee has been set up including special collector Vasantha Babu, social welfare department officer Obula Naidu, assistant food controller Shaik Gouse, Sattenapalli area hospital civil surgeon Lakshman Rao and deputy executive engineer CV Srinivas.

Moreover, considering the request of the parents, officials announced a holiday today, Tuesday, for both the school and the hostel.