A NEET aspirant allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room, which falls under the Kunhari police station area, police said on Monday, January 30. The deceased is identified as 22-year-old Ranjeet Singh who is a resident of Rajrooppur village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. As per police, he arrived in Kota and enrolled at a coaching institute in August, last year.

According to four to five pages of handwritten notes recovered from Singh's room, he was disturbed, said circle officer of the area DSP Shankar Lal. Additionally, he had written on spiritualism, depression and gods and goddesses, he added.



Moreover, when talking with Singh over a call on Sunday, his family felt a hint of their son's condition. Therefore, they had even left for Kota to meet him. However, by the time they reached the hostel, Singh had ended his life, Lal said.



Subsequently, the CO said he was skipping classes since mid-December last year. The body was handed over to the father after a postmortem later in the evening and further investigation into the matter is underway, as stated in a report by PTI.