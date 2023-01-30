Contemplating the safety of girl students, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched the Aarohini Initiative Training Programme in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). The programme will be implemented across all the 746 KGBVs of the state.

According to a government press release, the campaign intends to make the daughters of the underprivileged section capable and self-reliant. Under this programme, training will be provided to full-time teachers of the Kasturba Gandhi Schools. The training will start in Lucknow from February 1, as per a report by PTI.



Director General, School Education, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand said the aim of the Aarohini programme is gender sensitisation, and it will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, teachers will be trained. After receiving training, two teachers at every Kasturba Gandhi School will educate girl students. And in the third phase, the campaign will be run at the community level.



“Under the Basic Education Department, there are 746 Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Schools in the entire state, out of which 56 have been upgraded up to class 12th. Aarohini tackles the problems of these young girls. Warden will select teachers for training. Apart from this, the officer of the Basic Education Department will review this entire program from time to time,” Anand explained.

The government statement adds, “During the training, teachers will be told how this programme will work and how they have to make the children aware. The whole programme is based on Critical Feminist Pedagogy. The teachers will make children understand their problems and enable them to solve them independently," as per another report by ANI. The students will also be sensitised through debates and other activities.

"With the help of this, girls will be able to face challenges like child marriage, domestic violence, not being able to complete education or any kind of problem in a planned manner and raise their voices for their rights. Apart from this, an annual Daughters Campaign will also be run in these schools where a specific issue is raised by involving children, the community and the teachers,” the statement says further, as per ANI.