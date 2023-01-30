The school education officials said that state-level workshops for government school students on movies, STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), sports and quiz competitions will be held from February. The school education department introduced various activities for government school students including the screening of movies every month, art and culture programmes and STEM education through Vanavil Clubs formed in all the schools, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, it has also stated that students who perform well in these activities will be taken to foreign countries on exposure visits. Therefore, now the department is planning to organise workshops before conducting state-level competitions in order to fine-tune the skills of these students. Speaking about this, a school education department official said, "After the district-level competitions, students selected will attend the workshop. Film personalities, sports persons, scientists and other experts will be invited to take classes for these students. The workshops will be helpful to the students in case they want to take up this as a career."

First workshop

In February, the first workshop will be for movies and the workshop will end with STEM education in April. The winners, which are expected to be around 200 students, will then be taken to foreign countries during the summer holidays. However, places are yet to be finalised but places like Hollywood and foreign universities are being planned. Also, to recall, the department had taken the students who won a quiz competition to Dubai earlier this year along with a team headed by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.