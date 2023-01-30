For students who joined colleges via Degree Online Service Telangana (DOST), here comes some good news. Giving a positive response to the representation of the association of private degree and postgraduate colleges, the commissioner of collegiate education has permitted students to pay fees for first-year first semester examinations from the same colleges where DOST 2022 admitted them. Further, the students will be transferred to other colleges with viable strength during the 2023-24 academic year, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

What is the transfer about?

Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) is a unified, online degree admission system for students to gain admission to bachelor's degrees in universities in Telangana. During DOST-2022, a few degree colleges had only limited admissions in certain courses.

In this regard, the State President of Private Degree and PG Colleges Association SVC Prakash sent a request letter stating the managements of these colleges made genuine efforts to counsel students to choose other colleges, but to no avail. As the exams are approaching, students are stranded as they cannot pay their exam fees and fear losing a valuable academic year, it further added.

Therefore, the association requested the commissionerate to help these students and allow them to pay exam fees from the colleges already allotted to them. Now, the commission has allowed and later the students will be shifted to another college of their choice having enough strength, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.