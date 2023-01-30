Four school buses, along with other vehicles, collided with each other near the Indira Gandhi Stadium in central Delhi today morning, January 30. Around 29 people, including about 25 children, were injured in the accident.



According to a senior police official, a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding an accident at the Salimgarh flyover, was received at IP Estate police station at 10:57 am, following which police teams reached the spot. On the spot, four buses, an auto, a car and a bike were found in a battered condition at the accident spot, as per a report by IANS.

"During the initial enquiry, it is found that there were 216 school students in all four buses. About 25 students and three school staff and one public person were injured in this accident. The PCR vans shifted all injured to LNJP Hospital. The injured are being given treatment there and legal action is being taken accordingly," the official said.

As per other news reports, the accident is thought to have taken place because one of the buses went out of control due to a failure of its breaks. Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, videos of the accident have gone viral on social media, where people are seen trying to evacuate children from the buses through the windows.