Against the ban of the BBC's controversial documentary India: The Modi Question, a section of Students' Federation of India (SFI) members of Andhra University (AU) screened the documentary on the university's premises on Friday, January 27, 2023. The documentary was screened at the Satavahana hostel on the AU campus around 9 pm when a group of ABVP activists from the university reached the location and objected to the screening.

Following this, AU Art College Hostels Chief Warden G Veerraju and others reached the hostel to stop the screening and warned the students. Giving details of what happened, the chief warden said, "We directed the nearby security to stop the screening as soon as we got the information. By the time we reached the hostel, the screening had stopped. Irrespective of what the content is, we do not want any kind of disturbances on the university premises and the same was conveyed to the students and we dispersed everyone."

Further, he added that the students who screened the documentary told him that they did not intend to oppose or hurt anyone, but they were watching it by themselves. Condemning this act, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) in Andhra University demanded that the Vice-Chancellor take action against it. In this regard, Mahindra, National Executive Member, ABVP said, "This is an act of treason, and we do not want anti-social student unions to pollute the atmosphere of the universities," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.