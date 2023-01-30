Assistant professors from private arts and science colleges in Coimbatore have demanded that Bharathiar University should conduct the Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for them after completing the answer script evaluation work.

Giving more details about this, an assistant professor K Sathish who works at a private college under Bharathiar University, told The New Indian Express, "Answer script work for the odd semester will begin at the university from today (January 30). Upon this, many assistant professors who are evaluators will participate in this work for up to six days."

"Suddenly, two days ago, Bharathiar University announced that they will be conducting FDP for the teaching staff in two schedules from January 30 to February 10 with seven courses such as Mutual Fund and Insurance, Digital Skills for Employability, Emerging Technology and Employability, etc," he added. Further, he said, "The first phase of the programme will be conducted from January 30 to February 3 and the second phase of the programme will be conducted from February 6 to 10 in different colleges of Coimbatore. While many faculty members have to take part in the evaluation work, there is no possibility to attend the workshop."

Another teaching staff member told The New Indian Express, "As the university has selected trainers from the firm of Cambridge and Microsoft, etc, many teaching staff members are interested to attend this FDP, it will be useful. So, the university authorities should change the first phase schedule."

Moreover, The New Indian Express' repeated attempts to reach Bharathiar University's Registrar (in charge) K Murugavel went in vain.