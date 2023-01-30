Students enrolled the most for BA (Bachelor of Arts) courses during 2020-2021, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report released by the Ministry of Education (MoE). The next highest enrolment was seen for BSc (Bachelor of Science) programmes.

The report revealed 1.04 crore students opted for BA courses, out of which 52.7 per cent were girls and 47.3 per cent were boys. Meanwhile, 49.12 lakh students enrolled in BSc, out of which, 52.2 per cent were girls and the rest were boys, as per a report by PTI.



The next highest number of enrolments were seen for BCom courses. "There are 43.22 lakh students enrolled in BCom (of them 48.5 per cent are girls)," the report says. "BTech has 23.20 lakh enrolled students, of which 28.7 per cent are females. Bachelor of Engineering (BE) has 13.42 lakh students enrolled, out of which 28.5 per cent are females," it says next, informing of the fourth highest enrolment.

At the postgraduate level, the maximum number of students enrolled in Social Science, followed by Science. "The total number of PG students in Social Science courses is 9,41,648, out of which 56.5 per cent are female students. Total enrolment in Science stream is 6,79,178, out of which 61.3 per cent are females," the report noted.

Next, according to the report, the "Management stream has 6,86,001 students enrolled for PG with 43.1 per cent being girls. Commerce stream has 5.36 lakh students enrolled for PG with 66.5 per cent female students. There are 3.20 lakh students enrolled in PG in Indian languages which is divided into 12 sub-streams. The number of students enrolled in Education stream is 2.06 lakh, in which major contribution is female with 64.4 per cent."

Then, at the PhD level, the maximum number of students were enrolled in Engineering and Technology streams, closely followed by Science. "Engineering and Technology stream is divided into 21 sub-streams with a total of 56,625 students enrolled for PhD, out of which 33.3 per cent are women," the report stated.

"Science stream has 48,600 students enrolled for PhD with 48.8 per cent women. It is divided into 17 sub-streams such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and Zoology. STEM includes Science stream (including Mathematics) and Engineering and Technology stream. The Enrolment in STEM (at UG, PG, MPhil and PhD levels) is 94.69 lakh, out of which 53.74 lakh (56.8 per cent) are males and 40.94 lakh (43.2 per cent) females," it adds, as per a report by PTI.