On Friday, January 27, Prof MR Doreswamy, Adviser for Education Reforms for the Karnataka government, expressed his displeasure over elected representatives' failures to adopt government schools in the state.

During a press conference in Mangaluru, Doreswamy stated that although the state has 225 MLAs, only 10% of them (less than 20 MLAs) have adopted a few government schools. Doreswamy responded that he was not aware when asked if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had adopted any schools in his district.