A case has been filed by the Aligarh police against an Aligarh Muslim University student on January 28th, as per a PTI report, for raising religious slogans during the Republic Day ceremony. The university authorities have also suspended a BA first-year student, Wahiduzaman, and banned him from the campus based on initial evidence.



The incident was captured in a 17-second video clip that went viral online showing a group of students in National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniform chanting "Allah-hu-Akbar" (God is great) near a flagpole after the Tricolor was raised outside Strachey Hall. The AMU administration set up a three-member committee to investigate the incident after the video clips appeared online on Thursday evening.



According to the PTI report, A top AMU official reportedly stated that a probe is ongoing to ascertain what motivated the sloganeering. The Proctor added that the incident has been taken very seriously since it was a first-of-its-kind and that nothing similar had ever occurred during a national day celebration.



Police superintendent in Aligarh, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, said that a case was filed based on a complaint filed by Yogersh Varshney against the unidentified NCC cadet under IPC sections 153B (remarks likely to cause disharmony, or feeling of enmity or hatred or ill-will) and 505 (mischief). A forensic test of the video is also underway to examine its authenticity.



Satish Gautam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Aligarh ordered on Friday that the police take strong action against the student and not display any complacency.