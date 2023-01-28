The admit card for CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) 2023 for the rescheduled exam dates has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The revised admit card for the December examination is now available for candidates who are appearing for the examination on the official website of CBSE CTET — ctet.nic.in.

The examination was previously scheduled to be held on January 11, 18 and 24, 2023 but owing to technical issues at a few centres, the exams could not be held. Hence, the exams were postponed. The admit card for the postponed exam has now been released and candidates who are appearing for the examination can download the admit card following the steps mentioned below.

1) Visit the official website of CBMSE — ctet.nic.in

2) Click the link available for admit card download that says 'Download Admit Card for CTET'

3) You will be directed to another window where you need to enter the login details such as your application number, date of birth and so on

4) Check your admit card which will appear on the screen and download it

5) You can keep a hard copy of it for further reference

Candidates are requested to carry their admit card to the examination centre or else they will not be allowed to attempt the exam.