At a government primary school Iglas, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a teacher who refused to sing the National Anthem and offer floral tribute to pictures of Bharat Mata and Goddess Saraswati is now in the eye of the storm. A video clip of the incident which took place on the school campus during the Republic Day celebrations is now going viral on social media platforms, stated a report by IANS.

The Muslim teacher, Hasmuddin, reportedly stated that his religion allows him to bow his head only before Allah and he would not sing any song of praise to any other entity. In the video clip, other teachers can be seen trying to persuade Hasmuddin to follow the rituals. Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Satyendra Singh said that he had been apprised of the video clip and had taken the matter seriously. "I have ordered a probe and will initiate stern action as soon as the report if given to me," he said, as reported by IANS.

In another similar incident, a probe has been initiated by the police into a video that was going viral on social media. In the video, a group of boys are seen disrespecting the Tricolor. The boys are seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving car with a flag tied on the side. The video, which was shot on Republic Day, went viral on the evening of the same day, January 26, and senior police on Friday, January 27, said, "We are probing the matter and the accused are being identified. Action will be taken in accordance with law," as reported by IANS.

