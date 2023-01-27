The yearly Pariksha Pa Charcha programme will be held today, January 27 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, teachers and parents. The programme will commence at 11.00 am today. PM Modi in a tweet said, "Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programs, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our Exam Warriors. I look forward to the program on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction," stated a report by ANI.

According to the Ministry of Education's officals, the number of registrations for the programme has double compared to last year. Registration for the sixth edition Pariksha Pa Charcha started on November 25 and closed on December 30. About 38.80 lakh participants (Students: 31.24 lakh, teachers: 5.60 lakh and parents: 1.95 lakh) have registered for Pariksha Pa Charcha 2023, which is double when compared. tolast year's registrations of 15.7 lakh, as reported by ANI.

"Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC 2023," an Education Ministry official told ANI.

Officials from the Ministry of Education further stated that parents, teachers, and students from the state Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other Boards will enthusiastically participate. About 2,050 contestants who were chosen through MyGov's creative writing contests will receive a certificate and a unique Pariksha Pe Charcha kit that includes the Prime Minister's Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English. NCERT will choose to include some of the participant questions in PPC 2023.

According to the Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the idea for this special interactive programme called Pariksha Pe Charcha, in which, he engages with students, parents, and teachers from all over the country as well as from abroad to talk about their exam and post-school anxieties, as reported by ANI.

The purpose of the celebration is to aid in stress management so that one can enjoy life as an "Utsav". The Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy has successfully run this event for the past five years. The programme is planned to follow the COVID-19 procedures, as decided by the Ministry of Health, and take the form of a town hall.