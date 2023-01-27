On Thursday, January 26, the Tamil Nadu school education department handed over geometry boxes to Class VI students of government schools after an eight-month-long delay. A Karamadai middle school principal in Tamil Nadu, said, "We have received geometry boxes for our schools and we have distributed it to 32 students who are studying in Class VI. The mathematics teacher explained the usage of the geometry box to the students. Students are happy. It would benefit a lot if the school education department had given boxes to students earlier," stated a report by The New Indian Express.

An official from the school education department said, "At present, we have given nearly 19,000 geometry boxes to government middle schools, high schools and higher secondary schools to provide to class VI students." According to sources, the geometry box distribution is aimed at helping students improve their mathematical skills. "There are 22 types of information in the geometry box kit namely division board, division charts and decimal system (dynamic) and it will be useful for the students," sources added.