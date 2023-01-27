The admit card for the 2023 JEE Main examination that is to be held on the 28, 29 and 30 of January has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who will be appearing for Session 1 of this examination and on the abovementioned dates can download their admit card through NTAs official website — nta.ac.in

Paper 2A and 2B for BArch and BPlanning will be held on January 28. About 46,000 candidates across 285 cities in India will be writing the examination in 343 centres. The exam for BE and BTech (Paper 1) will be held on January 29 and 30 in 278 cities across the country in 507 centres. Almost 2.87 candidates will be writing the exam.

Here's how you can download JEE Main admit card 2023

1) Visit the official site of NTA — jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the link that is available for JEE Main Admit Card 2023 on the home page

3) Key in the log in details and click on submit

4) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Download the admit card

6) Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Subsequently, admit cards for the exam scheduled for January 31 and February 1 will be made available. Candidates can visit the NTA JEE official website for further information.