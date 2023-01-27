The University of Delhi (DU) will not allow the screening of the documentary by BBC about the 2002 Godra violence that was banned by the government on the campus. Proctor of the university, Rajni Abbi, said that there was no permission sought from the administration for the screening of the movie. "We have written to Delhi Police regarding this. They will take action. Proper police deployment would be done. We cannot allow such a screening," Abbi told PTI.



"We have received information that NSUI is planning to screen this documentary at the Arts faculty. No permission has been sought for it. We will not allow such behaviour," she said, adding that the film had been banned by the government. The National Students' Union of India, which is affiliated with Congress, and the Bhim Army Student Federation said that the movie will be screened at different times on the North campus, stated a report by PTI.



In a similar incident in Hyderabad, on Thursday, January 26, there was mild tension at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) as members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) separately screened The Kashmir Files and the banned BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, on the campus. On the other hand, the Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata smoothly hosted the screening of the controversial BBC documentary without encountering any opposition from the local government or any organisations.