Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has suspended a student for allegedly raising religious slogans during the Republic Day ceremony, states an ANI report. The decision comes after a video went viral online showing a group of students in National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniform chanting "Allah-hu-Akbar" (God is great) after raising the Tricolor outside Strachey Hall.

The Proctor of AMU, Wasim Ali, said, "A student in NCC uniform, who in a viral video was seen raising a slogan unbecoming of the occasion during the Republic Day program at Aligarh Muslim University, placed under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry."

"Further action will be taken after investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident," he added.

Police superintendent in Aligarh, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, claimed that a disciplinary committee had been established by the university administration to look into the incident, although, so far, no complaints have been received regarding the occurrence.

"On January 26, a video in which NCC cadets of AMU were shouting slogans related to a particular religion had gone viral. There was no other slogan regarding any other religion. Till now we haven't received any complaint regarding that matter," said Gunawat as quoted in the ANI report.

He further added, "Taking notice of that video, the University administration was made aware of it and they have set up a disciplinary committee to inquire about the matter. They have suspended the particular student who was involved in raising those slogans."