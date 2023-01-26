Kerala's state government will adopt Finnish educational models that are suitable for the region and will also look into how it might work with the Scandinavian nation to modernise teacher preparation programmes. Following discussions with a delegation of Finnish officials who are visiting the state, this was announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, January 25. The minister announced that during the revision of the school curriculum, ideas generated during discussions between the Finnish delegation and representatives of the state general education department from January 21–25 will be incorporated into the curriculum, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The discussions mainly focused on child care and education, teacher preparation, Math and Science classroom exchange methods, and teacher leadership. In order to further strengthen cooperation in these areas, Sivankutty stated that a team of education officials from the state are likely to visit Finland sometime in May of this year. Finland has sent a delegation to the country twice before.

A delegation from the nation paid the state a visit last month and held talks about cooperation in pre-primary education, the Science and Math teaching methods used, teacher preparation, evaluation techniques and research. Following a high-level delegation led by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan's trip to Finland last year, discussions with the two Finnish groups took place, as reported by The New Indian Express.