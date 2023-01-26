After 24 hours of being detained, three Students' Federation of India (SFI) members from Jamia Millia Islamia have been released. They were detained yesterday morning (January 25) after they planned to organise a screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on campus.

Azeez, Thejas and Abhiram — SFI Jamia Unit members have been released. Another member from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Dibya Jyoti Tripathi, who was among the detained students yesterday, has also been released, informed SFI JMI President, Sanam Husain.

The student activists were being kept under preventive detention until today, January 26 and Delhi Police cited Republic Day as the reason for the same, SFI President told EdexLive. "One of our comrades told us that police informed them that they would be released after the Republic Day parade today," she added. However, no charges have been pressed against the student activists, she said.

Meanwhile, student organisations across the country continue with the call to organise screenings of the controversial BBC documentary India: The Modi Question. SFI Delhi, in a tweet, stated, "SFI JMI unit had called for the screening of the BBC Documentary 'The Modi Question?' in campus lawns. The organisers of the documentary were picked up by the police that led the students of Jamia to call for a protest where the students were brutally manhandled and detained. SFI Delhi will continue with the National call to organise documentary screening in all campuses. Revolutionary greetings